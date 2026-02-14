Canada invests over $75,000 to support global maple syrup conference in Northern Ontario

Not only is Canada the world’s largest producer of maple syrup, it’s the cornerstone of Canadian culture and a staple for families across the country. In a rapidly changing world, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control: strengthening local economies, empowering Canadian producers, and building resilient communities. That’s why today Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma, announced a FedNor investment of $75,023 to support the 2026 North American Maple Syrup Council conference, which will be hosted in Sault Ste. Marie from October 20-24. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for FedNor.

The Conference will bring together maple syrup producers, processors, researchers, and industry partners from around the world, including many from Northern Ontario. Funding will enable the Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN), an initiative of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre, and the Algoma Maple Syrup Producers’ Association to deliver this international event.

The conference will strengthen the region’s agri-food sector by providing training and certification in quality control and grading, as well as hands-on workshops and technical sessions for producers. . Industry leaders and researchers will share the latest best practices and innovations through keynote presentations and discussions. Maple bush tours and a Taste of Algoma event will also highlight the quality of locally made products and the region’s maple syrup industry.

By supporting this globally-recognized maple syrup conference, Canada’s Government is helping boost tourism, promote innovation and collaboration, and support the long-term sustainability of producers across the region, while showcasing the excellence of Canadian-made maple products right here in Northern Ontario.

“Maple Syrup isn’t just a Canadian staple – it’s part of who we are and a vital economic driver for our region and country. In a rapidly changing world, we’re focused on what we can control: building resilient local communities and supporting Canadian-made excellence. This investment helps ensure our maple syrup sector remains a source of pride, and prosperity, for Canadians.” – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for FedNor

“Agri-food is a sector that rewards cooperation, and by supporting this conference, FedNor will help bring Northern Ontario’s producers in direct communication with global experts. In addition to fostering regional expertise, this initiative is going to shine a spotlight on maple syrup produced here in Sault Ste. Marie and across Northern Ontario, and it will help create global awareness for the incredible quality of our syrups. This exciting project is going to help boost the success of our friends and neighbours who work in Northern Ontario’s maple syrup industry so that they can continue to build our regional economy.” – Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie-Algoma

“We are very excited to help bring this wonderful event to Northern Ontario, a leader in maple syrup production. FedNor’s support enables RAIN to foster a successful and resilient agri-food sector, helping us develop local opportunities in maple syrup and other agricultural sectors alongside the expertise that turns those opportunities into reality.” – David Thompson, Vice-President of Programs, Rural Agri-Innovation Network