Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with Stunt – 116 in a 70

One male is facing a Stunt Driving charge after travelling 116km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone.

On February 7th, 2026, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment received a traffic complaint regarding an eastbound blue Toyota minivan speeding and driving erratically.

A short time later an officer observed the vehicle and verified its speed at 116 km/hr., in a posted 70 km/hr zone utilizing RADAR.

A traffic stop was conducted and a 44-year-old from Regina, Saskatchewan has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.