Following another fatal collision on Highway 11, Northern Ontario NDP MPPs are renewing their calls for the Ford government to take immediate action to make Northern Ontario’s highways safer:

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss,” Said MPP Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk – James Bay). “Each fatality leaves our communities grieving and searching for answers. The 22-hour closure that followed is a stark reminder of how fragile our transportation network is in the North. Enough is enough. How many more lives will it take before this government starts showing up for the North?”

“Our hearts break for the families who have lost their loved ones in another deadly crash on Highway 11.” Said MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay – Superior North). “How many lost lives does it take to get the attention of this government? They can begin by declaring it a national priority to address the major infrastructure work that needs to be done to make all of the Trans-Canada Highway safer and they can finally adopt the immediately achievable safety measures we have been proposing for years.”

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the good people who died on highway 11 on the weekend.” Said MPP France Gélinas (Nickel Belt). “How many more of us need to die before northern road safety becomes a priority for this government. They have the power to make things better; we have told them what to do multiple times. I am running out of patience”.

“I’m sending condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones in collisions on our northern highways.” Said MPP Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong). “Highway safety is not a partisan issue. These tragedies should never happen. Everyone, no matter where they live, deserves to be safe when travelling on northern highways.”

“Once again, a family has paid a terrible price on our northern highways.” Added MPP John Vanthof (Timiskaming – Cochrane). “Sadly, for northerners, the question is becoming not if it will happen, but when will it happen again. Highway safety is a complicated issue, but there are common denominators that have to be addressed. We know what they are, and so does the Minister of Transportation. He needs to act.”

“When northerners hear about any northern highway closure, we immediately worry about our friends, neighbours and loved ones.” Said MPP Jamie West (Sudbury). “Our hearts are with their friends and family. There is so much more that should be done to make northern roads safer.