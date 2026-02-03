Building Resilience in Uncertain Times

In the face of events which cause widespread uncertainty, create rapid change, or impact personal and family safety, it is natural to feel that you have little control over what happens. You may or may not be aware, but you do have coping mechanisms that will help you manage these stressful situations. By understanding that you have control over how you think, react, and respond, you can help yourself become more resilient in the midst of challenging and uncertain times.

In this workshop, you will:

– Recognize the reality of your current situation

– Learn quick, practical strategies to immediately boost resilience

– Explore how your thoughts influence resilience

– Discover simple daily habits that support long-term resilience

Registration is required. Space is limited. Sign up today!

