Ladies Curling Standings – January 29

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 9 10
SPENCER, Diane 2 7 10
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 6 8
MATHIAS, Danette 3 6 9
PARSONS, Rochelle 3 6 8
SZEKELY, Annik 3 6 10
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 3 6 9
AMOS, Tracy 8 5 8
TAVELLA, Debbie 8 5 9
LESCHISHIN, Barb 10 4 9
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 10 4 10
CHIUPKA, Lorna 12 3 9
SWITZER, Anya 12 1 9
COE, Melanie 14 0 9
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 14 0 9

Game Schedule for Tuesday, February 3rd. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm TREMBLAY SWITZER MCIALCEWICZ BONITKE
PARSONS LESCHISHIN SMITH-MORIN AMOS
8:00 pm SZEKELY TAVELLA SPENCER
MATHIAS COE CHIUPKA
BYE: BUSSINEAU
