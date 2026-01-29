Ladies Curling Standings – January 29

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|9
|10
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|7
|10
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|3
|6
|8
|MATHIAS, Danette
|3
|6
|9
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|3
|6
|8
|SZEKELY, Annik
|3
|6
|10
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|3
|6
|9
|AMOS, Tracy
|8
|5
|8
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|8
|5
|9
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|10
|4
|9
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|10
|4
|10
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|12
|3
|9
|SWITZER, Anya
|12
|1
|9
|COE, Melanie
|14
|0
|9
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|14
|0
|9
Game Schedule for Tuesday, February 3rd. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|TREMBLAY
|SWITZER
|MCIALCEWICZ
|BONITKE
|PARSONS
|LESCHISHIN
|SMITH-MORIN
|AMOS
|8:00 pm
|SZEKELY
|TAVELLA
|SPENCER
|MATHIAS
|COE
|CHIUPKA
|BYE:
|BUSSINEAU
