Highway 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN – Jan 27, 12:47

The highway has been opened. OPP have removed the barricade at Wawa, and traffic is flowing south.

Hwy 17 remains closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to weather. The highway closed at 21:31 last night.

Windy shows snow squalls and the wind is pulling snow off the lake and blowing it on the shoreline.

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls off Lake Superior this morning and tonight from Wawa to SSM.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm this morning, additional snowfall tonight near 10 cm.

Peak snowfall rates near 5 cm per hour.

ON511 is alerting that Hwy 17 closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to weather. The highway closed at 21:31.

Further details were in the OPP North East Region social media post, “Highway 17 is fully closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay (Highway 563) due to inclement weather and road conditions.”

Snow squall warnings are in effect from Schreiber to St. Joseph Island, calling for snow squalls off Lake Superior tonight.