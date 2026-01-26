Highway 17 (Montreal River area (Twilight Road)) Cleared 20:08

Jan 26, 2026 at 21:02
The highway has been cleared.
Jan 26, 2026 at 17:36
At 17:29 ON511 reposted that the highway is now open with the lane and east shoulder closed due to a collision.
Jan 26, 2026 at 17:24
Highway 17 is now both lanes closed at in the Montreal River area (Twilight Road) due to a collision. The original notice was for a disabled tractor trailer.
The electronic sign is warning of one lane at Montreal River, and there is no barricade at Wawa (17/Pinewood Drive) halting traffic from heading south, and no indication of when the highway will reopen. If your are headed south, be prepared for the closure.
Jan 26, 2026 at 14:21
Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Montreal River area (Twilight Road) due to a disabled tractor trailer.
