Highway 17 (Montreal River area (Twilight Road)) Cleared 20:08

The highway has been cleared.

At 17:29 ON511 reposted that the highway is now open with the lane and east shoulder closed due to a collision.

Highway 17 is now both lanes closed at in the Montreal River area (Twilight Road) due to a collision. The original notice was for a disabled tractor trailer.

The electronic sign is warning of one lane at Montreal River, and there is no barricade at Wawa (17/Pinewood Drive) halting traffic from heading south, and no indication of when the highway will reopen. If your are headed south, be prepared for the closure.

Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Montreal River area (Twilight Road) due to a disabled tractor trailer.