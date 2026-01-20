Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -16. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and -20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – Flurries and snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill near -25.
News Tidbits:
- C0ngratulations! Wawa Travellers U11 bring home the gold!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED - January 20, 2026
- Monday Morning News – January 19 - January 20, 2026
- Monday Morning News – January 19 - January 19, 2026