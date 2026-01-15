Wahkohtowin Development Hosts the 2026 Indigenous Lands Symposium at Sudbury’s Science North

Wahkohtowin Development will host the annual Indigenous Lands Symposium from February 2–6, 2026, at Science North in Greater Sudbury, bringing together Indigenous leaders, land stewards, practitioners, and partners from across Turtle Island to advance Indigenous-led land stewardship, governance, and relationships.

Now in its fourth year, the Indigenous Lands Symposium has grown into one of Canada’s leading gatherings focused on Indigenous lands and waters. The 2026 event is expected to welcome more than 300 delegates, representing 35+ Indigenous Nations and 60 partner organizations, creating a national forum for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and relationship-building grounded in Indigenous laws and responsibilities.

This year’s themes, Resurgence, Relations and Restoration emphasize, Indigenous jurisdiction, partnerships and collective responsibility. Programming will explore conservation planning, food sovereignty, critical minerals, and other pertinent topics, while also celebrating successes on the land. The five-day gathering will include drumming and ceremony, panel discussions, workshops, and peer-to-peer learning sessions.

New in 2026, the symposium will feature the Canvas Community, a purpose-built, immersive gathering space adjacent to the main venue. The Canvas Community will serve as a hub for informal dialogue, cultural exchange, and relationship building, showcasing Indigenous led design, sustainability, and land-based innovation.

Over the past four years, the Indigenous Lands Symposium has become a trusted space for Indigenous decision-makers, Guardians, technicians, youth, and knowledge holders to share lived experience, strengthen capacity, and advance Indigenous-led solutions rooted in Natural Law and community priorities.

Find out more about the Indigenous Lands Symposium and the projects and programs of Wahkohtowin at wahkohtowin.com

About Wahkohtowin Development

Wahkohtowin — a Cree word meaning kinship — reflects the interconnected relationship between people, lands, and waters. Wahkohtowin Development GP Inc. is a First Nations-led Social Enterprise organization advancing Indigenous jurisdiction, cultural revitalization, and conservation based economies through land stewardship initiatives, workforce development, cultural revitalization, and strategic partnerships. The Indigenous Lands Symposium is a cornerstone of this work.