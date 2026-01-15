Hwy Closures UPDATED

OPEN

all highways in the area are open

CLOSED

Hwy 17 – from Terrace Bay to Marathon is closed due due to winter weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions. . (2026-01-14 20:37)

. (2026-01-14 20:37) Hwy 11: New Liskeard to Kenogami due to weather.

Hwy 11: Tarzwell to Kenogami due to weather.

HWY 11: Nipigon to Longlac due to a collision

Highway 17: Wawa to Heyden (SSM)

Highway 17: Wawa to Heyden (SSM)

(from OPP via Facebook post)

Highway 11: Hearst to Kapuskasing

Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge

All school buses cancelled along the Hwy 11 corridor from Hearst to Temagami, including Timmins

Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions at POLLY LAKE RD(W), Nipigon. All lanes closed.

Highway 17: White River to Heyden (SSM)

Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11

Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst

Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau (Start Time 2026-01-14 1:20 AM)

Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge

Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst

Jan 13, 2026 at 22:12

North West Region and North East Region OPP are advising that the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions. (21:00)

ROADS CURRENTLY CLOSED:

Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst

Motorists are urged to:

Obey all road closures

Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary

Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates

Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts

Stay safe and stay off the roads where possible.

White River to Mobert

Poor weather conditions and road conditions has closed Hwy 17 between White River and Mobert. The highway was closed at 21:28.

