Hwy 144 (Watershed) NB Lane & Shoulder CLOSED

ON511 is reporting that a disabled vehicle on Hwy 144 Northbound at Arctic Water Shed Plaque (W), Gogama. Lane and NORTH shoulder closed.

A facebook post clarifies the incident. A box truck is partially in the ditch, blocking the shoulder and the lane. Road conditions look to be poor.

In addition, Marilyn notes, “Highway 101 in bad condition from Chapleau to Shawmere.”