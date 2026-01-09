Chapleau School Buses Cancelled Due to the inclement weather and road condition concerns in the Chapleau area, all school-related transportation will be cancelled for today. Schools will remain open. Note: all school-related transportation is running for schools in Wawa, White River & Hornepayne Editor’s Note: Hwy 11 corridor communities from Hearst to Temagami, Timmins included. ALL school buses cancelled. Author Recent Posts Brenda Stockton Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all) Friday Morning News – January 9th - January 9, 2026 Chapleau School Buses Cancelled - January 9, 2026 Winter Road Conditions – Friday, January 9 - January 9, 2026 2026-01-09 Brenda Stockton