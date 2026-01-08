Sault College Supporting Algoma Steel Employees

In response to the recent layoffs announced at Algoma Steel, Sault College is extending support to affected workers through a series of January information sessions focused on retraining, upgrading and employment opportunities.

These January sessions will help individuals explore available services and education pathways. Participants will learn about employment supports, resume and cover letter assistance, employer connections, and retraining opportunities through programs such as Better Jobs Ontario.

“We were happy to see the positive response to our December info sessions,” said Sherri Smith, Interim President, Sault College. “We want to continue supporting all community members who are affected; from those working on the front lines at Algoma Steel to contractors and others feeling the ripple effects of the layoffs. If you walk through our doors, we will make every effort to provide meaningful resources and opportunities for you.”

The January information sessions are open to anyone directly impacted by the layoffs. Participants can choose from multiple scheduled sessions, each providing an overview of programs and personalized pathways to get back into the workforce.

The Sault College January Info Sessions for Algoma Steel Employees will be held January 13th at 6:00 P.M. or 14th at 9:00 A.M. at Sault College, 443 Northern Avenue East. This event is free (including free parking)

Registration is now open. To find a session time that works best and reserve a spot, visit:

Sault College Info Sessions for Algoma Steel Employees – Eventbrite