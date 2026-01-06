NDP & Liberals Respond as Court rules Ford must turn over personal phone records

“Ontarians deserve the truth”: Stiles responds as court rules Ford must turn over personal phone records

Marit Stiles, Leader of Ontario’s Official Opposition, has issued the following statement, after an Ontario court ruled that Premier Doug Ford must turn over his personal phone records in compliance with numerous freedom of information requests:

“This goes back to the beginning of the Greenbelt scandal, when we demanded that the Cabinet Secretary lock down the Premier’s records. We have continuously called for transparency from Doug Ford and his government, despite their constant refusal to provide it.

“Ontarians shouldn’t have to take the Conservatives to court to get answers about this, but Ford plans to waste more time and taxpayer dollars with another appeal. Just like the scandalous Skills Development Fund, he pulls out all the stops to avoid being honest with the people of our province.

“Clearly Ford is conducting government business on his personal phone. Ontarians deserve the truth, and they will get it.”

Ontario Court Upholds Transparency Ruling Requiring Premier Ford to Release Personal Cellphone Records