Hwy 144 (Hydro Tower Line) OPEN – Jan 6, 2026 at 19:41

Jan 6, 2026 at 19:41
At 18:16 this incident was cleared.
Jan 6, 2026 at 17:49
A collision on Hwy 144 has closed the highway in both directions at Hydro Tower Line, Sudbury. Further updates from ON511 is that “Hwy 144 closed due to multi-vehicle collision”.
