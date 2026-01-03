Hwy 11 (Kenogami) NB Lane & Shoulder Closed – Jan 3, 2026 at 13:41

Jan 3, 2026 at 13:41
HWY 11 North [Toggenbert Trail (W); Kenogami; Lane & North Shoulder is closed due to a disabled vehicle;
ENTERED: 2026-01-03 11:04
Comments:
Hwy 11 reduced to one lane in the Kenogami area due to a disabled vehicle.
