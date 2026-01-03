Minor Delays Posssible on Hwy 101 (Missinabi Jct 101/651) – Jan 3, 2026 at 15:01

Jan 3, 2026 at 15:01
There may be minor delays on Hwy 101 between Wawa and Chapleau due to a U-haul in the ditch in the Missinabi Jct 101/651 area. Motorists caution that there are some slick areas. Please drive with care.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
