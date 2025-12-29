SSM – Closures & Storm Response

The City of Sault Ste. Marie continues to respond to a Significant Weather Event involving freezing rain with 5 to 10 mm of ice accretion and snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 cm. The following updates are provided regarding municipal services and operations:

Road Clearing Efforts: Crews continue to prioritize main and collector roads, followed by residential streets. Due to ongoing snowfall, not all residential streets have been reached. All available staff and equipment are deployed and will operate around the clock to manage snow accumulation and ice formation. Anyone travelling on City streets should proceed with caution. Residential areas and designated sidewalks will continue to be cleared throughout the day. To support snow removal operations, residents are reminded not to block sidewalks and to avoid parking on roadways during winter events, as this can significantly delay clearing efforts.

Travel Advisory: Motorists are reminded to drive according to the conditions and to give snow plow operators room to clear routes safely.

Transit Service: Sault Transit and Parabus services are cancelled until further notice.

Waste Collection: Garbage and recycling collection scheduled for today has been cancelled and will be postponed to next Monday. Residents affected by the delay may place additional bags out for collection next week. Please remove bins from the curb to assist snow clearing operations.

City Community Centres: All City-operated community centres and facilities are closed, and all programming is cancelled until further notice.

The Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre will be closed until further notice.