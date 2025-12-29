Black River-Matheson Opens Warming Station

December 29th, 2025

Due to today’s declared Snow Day, the Township of Black River-Matheson has opened a Warming Station to support residents requiring temporary relief from the cold.

Location:

Vern Miller Arena

1 Arena Avenue, Matheson

The Warming Station is available to provide a safe, warm indoor space for residents during extreme winter conditions and will remain open as long as required.

Residents are encouraged to check on neighbours, seniors, and vulnerable individuals, and to travel only when necessary.

For updates or additional information, please monitor official Township communications.