Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN

Dec 26, 2025 at 11:06
This portion of Hwy 17 from White River to Marathon was opened at 10:43 a.m.
Dec 26, 2025 at 09:45
OPP North East Region reposted this at 9:28 a.m.
Dec 26, 2025 at 08:26
According to ON511:
Highway 17 has been closed from White River to Mobert to due to poor road and weather conditions. The highway was closed at 8:19.
However: An alert email from ON511 at 8:19 states that Hwy 17 is closed from White River to Marathon.
