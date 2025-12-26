Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN

This portion of Hwy 17 from White River to Marathon was opened at 10:43 a.m.

OPP North East Region reposted this at 9:28 a.m.

According to ON511:

Highway 17 has been closed from White River to Mobert to due to poor road and weather conditions. The highway was closed at 8:19.

Incidents & Closures

However: An alert email from ON511 at 8:19 states that Hwy 17 is closed from White River to Marathon.