Hwy 17 (Marathon to Nipigon) OPEN

The highway was opened at 11:44 a.m.

OPP North East Region reposted this at 9:28 a.m.

Highway 17 has been closed from Marathon to Nipigon due to poor road and weather conditions. The highway was closed at 7:54.

For motorists headed east at Nipigon along Hwy 11 due to the closure on 17, be aware that there is a tractor trailer jacknifed (email route alert) or a collision at Railway Drive S JCT(E). The lane and south shoulder is closed.