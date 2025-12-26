Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Marathon to Nipigon) OPEN

Dec 26, 2025 at 12:01

The highway was opened at 11:44 a.m.

Dec 26, 2025 at 09:45

OPP North East Region reposted this at 9:28 a.m.

Dec 26, 2025 at 08:08

Highway 17 has been closed from Marathon to Nipigon due to poor road and weather conditions. The highway was closed at 7:54.

For motorists headed east at Nipigon along Hwy 11 due to the closure on 17, be aware that there is a tractor trailer jacknifed (email route alert) or a collision at Railway Drive S JCT(E). The lane and south shoulder is closed.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*