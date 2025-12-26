Breaking News

Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) OPEN

Dec 26, 2025 at 13:10

The highway was opened at 12:53 p.m.

Dec 26, 2025 at 09:23

At 9:14 a.m. Hwy 101 was closed from Wawa to Chapleau due to poor weather and road conditions. Although ON511 do not say that Hwy547 (Hawk Junction) and Hwy 651 (Dalton/Missinabie), Wawa-news would advise residents not to travel.

Brenda Stockton
