Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) OPEN

Dec 26, 2025 at 13:10
The highway was opened at 12:53 p.m.
Dec 26, 2025 at 09:23
At 9:14 a.m. Hwy 101 was closed from Wawa to Chapleau due to poor weather and road conditions. Although ON511 do not say that Hwy547 (Hawk Junction) and Hwy 651 (Dalton/Missinabie), Wawa-news would advise residents not to travel.
