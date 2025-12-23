NAPS lay charges in historic child abuse investigation

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service has laid a series of charges connected to an ongoing investigation of historic child abuse.

Members of the NAPS Northeast Crime Unit began an investigation into allegations of child abuse in May of 2025. The abuse allegations relate to a series of incidents that occurred between November 2024 and March 2025 in Brunswick House First Nation, and between May 2015 and October 2024 in Timmins, Ont.

The two victims, ages nine and 11 years old, have been in the care of Child and Family Services during the six-month long NAPS criminal investigation. The two suspects were parents to the victims.

Through their investigation, police learned the children’s parents subjected them to physical abuse, threats, and forcibly confined them in their rooms for days at a time. The children sustained numerous injuries as a result of these incidents.

Both accused were located and arrested without incident on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

A 33-year-old male from Brunswick House First Nation is charged with:

Forcible Confinement x 2

Fail to Provide the Necessities of Life x 2

Assault Causing Bodily Harm x 2

Assault

Assault with a Weapon x 2

Abandoning Child

A 36-year-old female from Brunswick House First Nation is charged with:

Assault x 5

Assault with a Weapon x 4

Forcible Confinement x 2

Fail to Provide Necessities of Life x 2

Aggravated Assault x 4

Abandoning Child x 2

Assault Causing Bodily Harm x 4

Counselling Suicide

Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm x 5

Both accused appeared for a bail hearing on Thursday, Dec. 18. The male accused was released with conditions and a future court appearance date, while the female accused was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date.

The names of the accused are being withheld in an effort to protect the identities of the victims.