Ladies Curling Standings – December 18th

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 5 6
MATHIAS, Danette 1 5 6
SPENCER, Diane 1 5 6
AMOS, Tracy 4 4 5
PARSONS, Rochelle 4 4 6
BONITZKE, Wendy 4 3 5
CHIUPKA, Lorna 4 3 5
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 4 3 6
SZEKELY, Annik 4 3 6
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 4 3 5
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 2 5
TAVELLA, Debbie 5 2 6
COE, Melanie 13 0 6
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 13 0 5
SWITZER, Anya 13 0 5

 

Game Schedule for Tuesday, January 6th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm SZEKELY BONITZKE SPENCER COE
GLYNIS-SMITH MICHALCEWICZ SWITZER TREMBLAY
8:00 pm BUSSINEAU AMOS TAVELLA
CHIUPKA MATHIAS LESCHISHIN
BYE: PARSONS
