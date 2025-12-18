Ladies Curling Standings – December 18th

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|5
|6
|MATHIAS, Danette
|1
|5
|6
|SPENCER, Diane
|1
|5
|6
|AMOS, Tracy
|4
|4
|5
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|4
|4
|6
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|4
|3
|5
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|4
|3
|5
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|4
|3
|6
|SZEKELY, Annik
|4
|3
|6
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|4
|3
|5
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|2
|5
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|5
|2
|6
|COE, Melanie
|13
|0
|6
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|13
|0
|5
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|0
|5
Game Schedule for Tuesday, January 6th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|SZEKELY
|BONITZKE
|SPENCER
|COE
|GLYNIS-SMITH
|MICHALCEWICZ
|SWITZER
|TREMBLAY
|8:00 pm
|BUSSINEAU
|AMOS
|TAVELLA
|CHIUPKA
|MATHIAS
|LESCHISHIN
|BYE:
|PARSONS
