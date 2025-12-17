Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin hosted The (Un)Making of Métis Claims in Ontario

Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW) has concluded a highly successful, landmark two-day forum that brought together Indigenous scholars, First Nation leadership, Elders, legal experts, and community members to engage in rigorous academic and community-driven dialogue on the historical, political and legal foundations of Métis claims in Ontario.
Titled The (Un)Making of Métis Claims in Ontario, the forum took place December 13–14, 2025, at the Quattro Hotel Conference Centre in Baawating, within the historic Robinson Huron Treaty territory. Over the course of two days, hundreds attended in person while more than a thousand viewers joined online from across the country.
The forum featured 20 academics and panelists from across Canada, presenting peer-reviewed research, archival findings, legal analysis, and lived experience related to the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) and its expanding political and territorial claims across Anishinaabe territories.
Despite public characterizations by MNO leadership and some media outlets describing the gathering as a “hate rally,” the forum was inclusive, transparent, and open.
“We are pleased to say that no one was turned away. Our work is about responsibility, not exclusion,” said Earl Commanda, Executive Director of Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin. “We welcomed government officials, lawyers, academics, community members, and Métis Nation of Ontario members who registered and participated respectfully. This was an academic forum grounded in evidence, dialogue and accountability.”
Many attendees noted that initial media framing nearly discouraged them from attending. However, they shared afterward that the forum ultimately provided clarity, context, and a deeper understanding of the issues discussed.
“This forum was about protecting Anishinaabe sovereignty and ensuring that our histories and our ancestors are not misrepresented or misused,” said Chief Karen Bell of Garden River First Nation. “The conversations that took place were about debwewin (truth), where these claims come from, how they have been constructed, and why they matter to our communities.”
Day One opened with remarks by Anishinabek Nation Lake Huron Regional Chief Scott McLeod, followed by four panels examining:
- The political formation of the MNO from the 1960s to the 1990s
- The gendered and genealogical implications of the MNO’s “forebearers” narrative
- The legal legacy and ongoing impact of the Powley decision
- Regional histories challenging the identification of Anishinaabe communities as “Métis”
Day Two featured a focused panel outlining opposition to the MNO’s political claims, followed by breakout sessions allowing participants to consolidate research findings, discuss impacts on Anishinaabek jurisdiction, and identify next steps for continued collaboration and public education.
RHW confirms that the forum represents an important step in a broader, ongoing process. Chiefs, regional leadership, Elders, academics, and community members are now working collectively to determine next steps, including further research, forums, publications and community engagement.
“This gathering affirmed that Anishinaabek will continue to assert our responsibility to protect our lands, laws, and histories,” said Chief Mark McCoy of Batchewana First Nation. “Through open dialogue, critical reflection and knowledge-sharing, we examined issues of identity, governance and First Nation rights in Ontario. We will continue this work to ensure Treaty beneficiaries and the broader public are engaged through evidence-based dialogue grounded in Anishinaabe law, governance, and truth.”
More information and recorded sessions from The (Un)Making of Métis Claims in Ontario will be made available through Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin.
