Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin hosted The (Un)Making of Métis Claims in Ontario

Titled The (Un)Making of Métis Claims in Ontario, the forum took place December 13–14, 2025, at the Quattro Hotel Conference Centre in Baawating, within the historic Robinson Huron Treaty territory. Over the course of two days, hundreds attended in person while more than a thousand viewers joined online from across the country.

The forum featured 20 academics and panelists from across Canada, presenting peer-reviewed research, archival findings, legal analysis, and lived experience related to the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) and its expanding political and territorial claims across Anishinaabe territories.

Despite public characterizations by MNO leadership and some media outlets describing the gathering as a “hate rally,” the forum was inclusive, transparent, and open.

“We are pleased to say that no one was turned away. Our work is about responsibility, not exclusion,” said Earl Commanda, Executive Director of Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin. “We welcomed government officials, lawyers, academics, community members, and Métis Nation of Ontario members who registered and participated respectfully. This was an academic forum grounded in evidence, dialogue and accountability.”

Many attendees noted that initial media framing nearly discouraged them from attending. However, they shared afterward that the forum ultimately provided clarity, context, and a deeper understanding of the issues discussed.

“This forum was about protecting Anishinaabe sovereignty and ensuring that our histories and our ancestors are not misrepresented or misused,” said Chief Karen Bell of Garden River First Nation. “The conversations that took place were about debwewin (truth), where these claims come from, how they have been constructed, and why they matter to our communities.”