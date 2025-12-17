Confederation College Launches Canerector Foundation Scholars Program to Support Skilled Trades Students

In partnership with the Canerector Foundation, through their $500,000 investment, Confederation College has launched the Canerector Foundation Scholars Program, an initiative that will support 200 students entering skilled trades programs over the next five years.

The funding will provide financial awards to 20 students annually enrolled in eligible two-year skilled trades programs, including a dedicated stream of five scholarships per year for Indigenous students. Each student will receive $1,000 per semester and a $1,000 completion award, with the inaugural 2025 cohort receiving an additional $1,000 to acknowledge their September 2024 start date.

“This investment from the Canerector Foundation is a significant step forward in supporting students pursuing skilled trades,” said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College. “It allows us to provide meaningful financial support, mentorship, and recognition to students who will go on to shape the future of our workforce.”

Eligible programs include Aviation Technician – Aircraft Maintenance, Civil Engineering Technician, Forestry Technician: Ecosystem Management, Environmental Technician: Water Resource Management, Electrical Engineering Technician Program and Mechanical Engineering Technician.

In addition to financial support, the program includes a mentorship component. Canerector Scholars will take part in networking events with industry professionals, develop leadership skills through peer mentorship, and participate in outreach activities designed to encourage future skilled trades professionals. Yesterday, scholars visited Alumni-owned business, Automation Now, where they met with employees to learn about career pathways in advanced manufacturing and received a guided tour of the operation.

“Helping students gain the skills and experience they need to launch successful futures in the skilled trades is important to us,” said Amanda Hawkins, Director of the Canerector Foundation. “We’re excited to see the impact this program will have in the Thunder Bay region.”

Students interested in applying for the Canerector Foundation Scholars Program can visit [insert link] for eligibility criteria and application details.