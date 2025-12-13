Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 13

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 6
FAHRER, Tom 2 4 6
LESCHISHIN, Barb 2 4 6
BUCKELL, Chris 4 3 4
DUGGAN, Sarah 4 3 6
MORRISON, Matthew 4 3 5
GLOVER, Justine 7 2 6
RAINVILLE, Heather 7 2 5
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 2 5
DERESKI, Daryl 10 1 4
HALL, Dave 10 1 3
HALL, Spencer 10 1 3
HUFF, Amanda 10 1 5

There will not be any regular games next Thursday, as the Club has a Mixed Curling Christmas Social.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*