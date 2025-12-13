Mixed Curling Standings – December 13

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|6
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|4
|6
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|2
|4
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|4
|3
|4
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|4
|3
|6
|MORRISON, Matthew
|4
|3
|5
|GLOVER, Justine
|7
|2
|6
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|7
|2
|5
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|2
|5
|DERESKI, Daryl
|10
|1
|4
|HALL, Dave
|10
|1
|3
|HALL, Spencer
|10
|1
|3
|HUFF, Amanda
|10
|1
|5
There will not be any regular games next Thursday, as the Club has a Mixed Curling Christmas Social.
