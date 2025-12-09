Ontario SPCA Sudbury Regional Veterinary Clinic marks 565 surgeries in first months of operation

Just months after opening, the Ontario SPCA Sudbury Regional Veterinary Clinic is improving access to veterinary care by providing essential services that support animals, families, and communities across Northern Ontario.

Since opening its doors in July, the clinic has performed 565 spay/neuter surgeries, preventing an estimated 31,720 potentially unwanted offspring. The team has also performed 228 wellness examinations and administered 296 vaccines to help protect community pets from preventable diseases. It also provided 40 end-of-life care appointments, ensuring families have access to compassionate support during difficult times.

“These results highlight just how vital this clinic is for Northern communities,” says Sonya Reichel, Vice President of Operations, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “By increasing access to veterinary care, we’re helping keep pets healthy, supporting families, and reducing pet overpopulation across the region.”

Located at 21 Lasalle Blvd. on the Collège Boréal campus, the Sudbury clinic offers spay/neuter and basic veterinary services for publicly owned dogs and cats, local rescue organizations, and animals in the care of the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre.

In addition to serving the community, the clinic continues to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students enrolled in Collège Boréal’s Veterinary Care Technician program. Students gain valuable real-world experience as they prepare to meet the growing demand for veterinary professionals across the North.

Registration for monthly spay/neuter appointments continues to take place once a month through the Ontario SPCA website. For upcoming registration dates, visit ontariospca.ca/spayneuter

##