Highway 17 delays (Alona Bay Lookout) South of Wawa

ON511 text alert system is reporting that Highway 17 is blocked (both lanes) at the Alona Bay Lookout due to a collision.

However, the website is reporting “Collision on HWY 17 Eastbound at ALONA BAY LOOKOUT E ENT, Algoma. Lane and EAST shoulder closed.”

The mark on the map from ON511 puts the collision just south of the Alona Bay Lookout.

Other sources have said that at tractor trailer is on its side blocking the highway.