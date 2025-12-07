Traffic Delays on Montreal River Hill

Dec 7, 2025 at 10:48
OPP are currently stopping westbound traffic on the Montreal River Hill. ON511 is reporting that there is a collision on Hwy 17 westbound at Montreal River Provincial Park, Montreal River, and that the westbound lane and west shoulder is closed. The above photo is from the webcam on the Montreal River Hill and is looking towards the east/bottom of the hill.
