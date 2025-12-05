Snow Squall Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED

The snow squall warning has ended.

3:56 AM EST Friday 5 December 2025

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Snow squalls continuing into early this afternoon.

What: Local snowfall amounts near 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

When: Continuing into early this afternoon.

What: Widespread snow will diminish this morning, but narrow lake effect bands will develop, producing heavy snow in localized areas. Travel will likely be hazardous. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel and outdoor activities until conditions improve.