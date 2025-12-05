Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Batchawana to White River) CLOSED

Dec 5, 2025 at 09:03

Weather conditions on HWY 17 have closed the highway from Hwy17/Jct 563 (Batchawana) and White River. Updated at 9:00 a.m.

Highway 101 remains closed at this time.

Dec 5, 2025 at 05:06
An email alert set up from ON511 states “Hwy 17 closed from Batchawana to Nipigon due to weather. ” it was sent at 4:54 am

Dec 5, 2025 at 05:05

The mapping is incorrect, it currently shows Hwy 17 closed from Jct 17/614 to Mobert Road, open to Bremner Flats, then closed to White River.

Highway 17 is closed from Batchawana Bay to Mobert and then from the Junction of 17/614 (Manitouwadge) to Nipigon.

Dec 5, 2025 at 05:05

Dec 5, 2025 at 05:05

Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at SEC HWY 614 (TO MANITOUWADGE), Marathon. All lanes closed 4:31 a.m). An email alert from ON511 explains that HWY 17 – Marathon, 100m E of Hwy 614 jct. lanes are blocked due to combo unit in the ditch.

Dec 5, 2025 at 01:21

Highway 17 is now closed from White River to Nipigon due to due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. The highway was closed at 12:45.

Dec 5, 2025 at 01:00

Highway 17 has been closed between White River to Mobert due to poor weather conditions. The highway was closed at 12:33.

Dec 5, 2025 at 00:45

Highway 17 has been closed between Marathon and Nipigon due to poor weather conditions. The highway was closed at 12:03.

 

