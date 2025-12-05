Hwy 17 (Batchawana to White River) CLOSED

Weather conditions on HWY 17 have closed the highway from Hwy17/Jct 563 (Batchawana) and White River. Updated at 9:00 a.m.

Highway 101 remains closed at this time.



An email alert set up from ON511 states “Hwy 17 closed from Batchawana to Nipigon due to weather. ” it was sent at 4:54 am

Highway 17 is closed from Batchawana Bay to Mobert and then from the Junction of 17/614 (Manitouwadge) to Nipigon.

Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at SEC HWY 614 (TO MANITOUWADGE), Marathon. All lanes closed 4:31 a.m). An email alert from ON511 explains that HWY 17 – Marathon, 100m E of Hwy 614 jct. lanes are blocked due to combo unit in the ditch.

Highway 17 is now closed from White River to Nipigon due to due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. The highway was closed at 12:45.

Highway 17 has been closed between White River to Mobert due to poor weather conditions. The highway was closed at 12:33.

Highway 17 has been closed between Marathon and Nipigon due to poor weather conditions. The highway was closed at 12:03.