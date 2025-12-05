Bus Cancellations

Northern Area
Due to the inclement weather, visibility concerns, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Wawa & White River will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
Note: all school-related transportation is running in Chapleau & Hornepayne for today.
Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area
No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area
No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.
No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
