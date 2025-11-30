North Shore Shakedown – Playoff Schedule

The action continues as we cheer on our REC division teams: the Wawa Coasters and the Wawa Feather Dusters. Which local crew will take the title?
In the Open Division, things are heating up with the Golden Nuggets going head-to-head with Duffman — a talented combo squad from Wawa and Dubreuilville. Meanwhile, the Flyers from Sault Ste. Marie will take on the hometown Last Call Bandits in what’s shaping up to be another great matchup.
Best of luck to all teams heading into the semifinals and finals!
Let’s fill the stands and keep the rink rocking today. Thanks for supporting Wawa Minor Hockey!
|Sunday, November 30th
|OPEN SEMI-FINAL
|The Golden Nuggets
Room 5
|Duffman
Room 1
|9:00 AM
|vs
|OPEN SEMI-FINAL
|Last Call Bandits
Room 2
|The Flyers
Room 4
|10:00 PM
|vs
|REC FINAL
|The Coasters
Room 5
|The Feather Dusters
Room 1
|11:00
|vs
|OPEN FINAL
|Winner of SF 1
|Winner of SF 2
|12:00 PM
|vs
