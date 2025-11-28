North Shore Shakedown – This Weekend

The bar will be open Friday and Saturday night so stick around, grab a drink, and enjoy the Leafs’ game against Pittsburgh – the perfect way to end a full day of hockey!
Bring your friends, your loudest cheers, and help us keep minor hockey thriving in our amazing little community.
See you at the rink!
|Friday, November 28th
|Time
|Home
|Guest
|8:00 PM
|The Wawa Feather Dusters
|vs
|The Carpet Wings
|9:00 PM
|Duffman
|vs
|Last Call Bandits
|10:00 PM
|The Wawa Feather Dusters
|vs
|The Wawa Coasters
|11:00 PM
|The Golden Nuggets
|The Flyers
|Saturday, November 29th
|Time
|Home
|Guest
|10:00 AM
|The Wawa Coasters
|vs
|The Carpet Wings
|11:00 AM
|Last Call Bandits
|vs
|The Golden Nuggets
|12:00 PM
|The Flyers
|vs
|Duffman
|1:00 PM
|The Wawa Feather Dusters
|vs
|The Carpet Wings
|3:00 PM
|Duffman
|vs
|The Golden Nuggets
|4:00 PM
|The Wawa Feather Dusters
|vs
|The Wawa Coasters
|5:00 PM
|Last Call Bandits
|vs
|The Flyers
|6:00 PM
|The Wawa Coasters
|vs
|The Carpet Wings
|Sunday, November 30th
|OPEN SEMI-FINAL
|1st
|4th
|9:00 AM
|OPEN SEMI-FINAL
|2nd
|3rd
|10:00 PM
|REC FINAL
|1st
|2nd
|11:00
|OPEN FINAL
|Winner of SF 1
|Winner of SF 2
|12:00 PM
