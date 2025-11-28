Breaking News

North Shore Shakedown – This Weekend

The North Shore Shakedown Men’s Hockey Tournament is this weekend. Come cheer on the teams, enjoy some great hockey, and support Wawa Minor Hockey!
The bar will be open Friday and Saturday night so stick around, grab a drink, and enjoy the Leafs’ game against Pittsburgh – the perfect way to end a full day of hockey!
Bring your friends, your loudest cheers, and help us keep minor hockey thriving in our amazing little community.
See you at the rink!
Friday, November 28th
Time Home Guest
8:00 PM The Wawa Feather Dusters vs The Carpet Wings
9:00 PM Duffman vs Last Call Bandits
10:00 PM The Wawa Feather Dusters vs The Wawa Coasters
11:00 PM The Golden Nuggets The Flyers
Saturday, November 29th
Time Home Guest
10:00 AM The Wawa Coasters vs The Carpet Wings
11:00 AM Last Call Bandits vs The Golden Nuggets
12:00 PM The Flyers vs Duffman
1:00 PM The Wawa Feather Dusters vs The Carpet Wings
3:00 PM Duffman vs The Golden Nuggets
4:00 PM The Wawa Feather Dusters vs The Wawa Coasters
5:00 PM Last Call Bandits vs The Flyers
6:00 PM The Wawa Coasters vs The Carpet Wings
Sunday, November 30th
OPEN SEMI-FINAL 1st 4th
9:00 AM
OPEN SEMI-FINAL 2nd 3rd
10:00 PM
REC FINAL 1st 2nd
11:00
OPEN FINAL Winner of SF 1 Winner of SF 2
12:00 PM
