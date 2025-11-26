Winter Road Conditions – Wednesday, November 26th

Nov 26, 2025 at 06:14
|Hwy 101
|From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River
|Partly snow covered
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-26 05:09
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-26 05:20
|Hwy 129
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-26 05:19
|From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-26 05:20
|Hwy 17
|From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-26 05:19
|From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-26 05:19
|From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-26 05:19
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-25 21:20
|From Paint Lake Road to Mobert
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-25 21:20
|From Marathon to Mobert
|Snow covered
|Partly snow packed
|Poor
|No
|2025-11-26 02:51
|Hwy 519
|Hwy 17 – Dubreuilville
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-25 21:20
|Hwy 547
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and wet road
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-25 21:20
|Hwy 631
|From White River to Hornepayne to Highway 11
|Snow covered
|Bare & dry road, Bare & wet road, Partly snow covered
|Poor
|Yes
|2025-11-26 06:06
|Hwy 651
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|Snow packed
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-25 21:20
|Hwy 667
|From Sultan to Highway 129
|Snow covered
|Fair
|No
|2025-11-26 05:20
Buses are cancelled along the Hwy 11 corridor – Hearst to Kirkland Lake
Bus Cancellations in Thunder Bay and rural areas (Kakabeka etc)
Due to the inclement weather, visibility concerns, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Wawa, White River, Chapleau, & Hornepayne will be cancelled for today. Schools will remain open.
