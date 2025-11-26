Winter Road Conditions – Wednesday, November 26th

Hwy 101 From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River Partly snow covered Fair No 2025-11-26 05:09 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Snow covered Fair No 2025-11-26 05:20 Hwy 129 From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-26 05:19 From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau Snow covered Fair No 2025-11-26 05:20 Hwy 17 From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-26 05:19 From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and wet road Fair No 2025-11-26 05:19 From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and wet road Fair No 2025-11-26 05:19 From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa Bare and wet road Snow covered Fair No 2025-11-25 21:20 From Paint Lake Road to Mobert Snow covered Fair No 2025-11-25 21:20 From Marathon to Mobert Snow covered Partly snow packed Poor No 2025-11-26 02:51 Hwy 519 Hwy 17 – Dubreuilville Snow covered Fair No 2025-11-25 21:20 Hwy 547 From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and wet road Snow covered Fair No 2025-11-25 21:20 Hwy 631 From White River to Hornepayne to Highway 11 Snow covered Bare & dry road, Bare & wet road, Partly snow covered Poor Yes 2025-11-26 06:06 Hwy 651 From Hwy 101 to Missinabi Snow packed Fair No 2025-11-25 21:20 Hwy 667 From Sultan to Highway 129 Snow covered Fair No 2025-11-26 05:20

Buses are cancelled along the Hwy 11 corridor – Hearst to Kirkland Lake

Bus Cancellations in Thunder Bay and rural areas (Kakabeka etc)

Due to the inclement weather, visibility concerns, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Wawa, White River, Chapleau, & Hornepayne will be cancelled for today. Schools will remain open.