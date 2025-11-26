Nov 26, 2025 at 06:31
Due to the inclement weather, visibility concerns, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Wawa, White River, Chapleau, & Hornepayne will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area
No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area
No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.
No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
This information can be accessed at https://ahsts.mybusplanner.ca/Alerts
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Curling Standings – November 26 - November 26, 2025
- School Buses Cancelled: Wawa, White River, Chapleau, & Hornepayne - November 26, 2025
- Ladies Curling Standings – November 24 - November 24, 2025