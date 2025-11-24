Winter Road Conditions – Monday, November 24th

Nov 24, 2025 at 06:52
|Hwy 101
|From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:09
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:41
|Hwy 129
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:39
|From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:41
|Hwy 17
|From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:39
|From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:40
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:40
|From Paint Lake Road to Mobert
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:40
|From Marathon to Mobert
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 02:40
|Hwy 519
|Hwy 17 – Dubreuilville
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:40
|Hwy 547
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:40
|Hwy 631
|From White River to Hornepayne to Highway 11
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:40
|Hwy 651
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:40
|Hwy 667
|From Sultan to Hwy 129
|Snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-24 05:40
