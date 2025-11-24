Breaking News

Winter Road Conditions – Monday, November 24th

Nov 24, 2025 at 06:52

Hwy 101 From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 2025-11-24 05:09
From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 05:41
Hwy 129 From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-24 05:39
From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 05:41
Hwy 17 From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 05:39
From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
From Paint Lake Road to Mobert Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
From Marathon to Mobert Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 02:40
Hwy 519 Hwy 17 – Dubreuilville Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
Hwy 547 From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
Hwy 631 From White River to Hornepayne to Highway 11 Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
Hwy 651 From Hwy 101 to Missinabi Bare and wet road Partly snow packed Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
Hwy 667 From Sultan to Hwy 129 Snow packed Good No 2025-11-24 05:40
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*