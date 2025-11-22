Winter Road Conditions – Saturday, November 22nd

Hwy. 144 all lanes closed from the Watershed (Ramsey Road/Sultan Industrial Road) to the 144/101 Junction south of Timmins, due to emergency road repairs (sinkhole).

Hwy 11 is open to one lane in the Tilden Lake area, but ON511 is no longer showing a closure on Hwy 11.

7:37 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed in the Tilden Lake area due to a collision. Social media (Northern Ontario Semis) reports that this is a collision between two commercial vehicles near White Pine Road on Hwy 11 between Tilden Lake and Marten River.

Nov 22, 2025 at 07:01

Icy Conditions causing collisions have closed, Hwy 17 between Hwy 673 – Shoal Lake FN (S) and the east Junction of the Eastbound emerge lane at Kenora.

Hwy 144 – Emergency Roadwork on HWY 144 Northbound at KENOGAMISSI LAKE RD-MCKEOWN TWP, Timmins. Lane and NORTH shoulder closed.