Winter Road Conditions – Saturday, November 22nd

Nov 22, 2025 at 09:02

Hwy. 144 all lanes closed from the Watershed (Ramsey Road/Sultan Industrial Road) to the 144/101 Junction south of Timmins, due to emergency road repairs (sinkhole).

Hwy 11 is open to one lane in the Tilden Lake area, but ON511 is no longer showing a closure on Hwy 11.

Nov 22, 2025 at 08:09

7:37 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed in the Tilden Lake area due to a collision. Social media (Northern Ontario Semis)  reports that this is a collision between two commercial vehicles near White Pine Road on Hwy 11 between Tilden Lake and Marten River.

Nov 22, 2025 at 07:01

Icy Conditions causing collisions have closed, Hwy 17 between Hwy 673 – Shoal Lake FN (S) and the east Junction of the Eastbound emerge lane at Kenora.

Hwy 144 – Emergency Roadwork on HWY 144 Northbound at KENOGAMISSI LAKE RD-MCKEOWN TWP, Timmins. Lane and NORTH shoulder closed.

Highway 101 From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 2025-11-22 05:12
From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Bare and wet road Snow packed Good No 2025-11-22 05:25
Highway 129 From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-22 05:22
From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau Bare and wet road Snow packed Good No 2025-11-22 05:25
Hwy 17 From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-22 05:22
From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-22 05:24
From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-22 05:24
From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-22 05:24
From Paint Lake Road to Mobert Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-22 05:24
From Marathon to Mobert Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-22 02:48
Hwy 519 Hwy 17 – Dubreuilville Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-22 05:24
Hwy 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-22 05:24
Hwy 631 From White River to Highway 11 Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-22 05:24
Hwy 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Partly snow packed Good No 2025-11-22 05:24
Hwy 667 From Sultan to Highway 129 Snow packed Good No 2025-11-22 05:25
