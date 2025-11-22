Winter Road Conditions – Saturday, November 22nd

Nov 22, 2025 at 09:02
Hwy. 144 all lanes closed from the Watershed (Ramsey Road/Sultan Industrial Road) to the 144/101 Junction south of Timmins, due to emergency road repairs (sinkhole).
Hwy 11 is open to one lane in the Tilden Lake area, but ON511 is no longer showing a closure on Hwy 11.
Nov 22, 2025 at 08:09
7:37 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed in the Tilden Lake area due to a collision. Social media (Northern Ontario Semis) reports that this is a collision between two commercial vehicles near White Pine Road on Hwy 11 between Tilden Lake and Marten River.
Nov 22, 2025 at 07:01
Icy Conditions causing collisions have closed, Hwy 17 between Hwy 673 – Shoal Lake FN (S) and the east Junction of the Eastbound emerge lane at Kenora.
Hwy 144 – Emergency Roadwork on HWY 144 Northbound at KENOGAMISSI LAKE RD-MCKEOWN TWP, Timmins. Lane and NORTH shoulder closed.
|Highway 101
|From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:12
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Bare and wet road
|Snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:25
|Highway 129
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:22
|From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|Bare and wet road
|Snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:25
|Hwy 17
|From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:22
|From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:24
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:24
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:24
|From Paint Lake Road to Mobert
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:24
|From Marathon to Mobert
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 02:48
|Hwy 519
|Hwy 17 – Dubreuilville
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:24
|Hwy 547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:24
|Hwy 631
|From White River to Highway 11
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:24
|Hwy 651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|Partly snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:24
|Hwy 667
|From Sultan to Highway 129
|Snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 05:25
