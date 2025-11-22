The weather continues to get worse, there is heavy snow and freezing rain reported in the Wawa area.
A motorist reported that there is 2-3 inches of snow on Hwy 101 from Chapleau to Wawa.
If you have to go out this evening, please drive carefully.
ON511 has the following information for road conditions. Please note that some road conditions are as of 2:21 this afternoon, almost 7 hours ago. The others are of 3 hours ago. If you head out, the road cameras might give you a better idea of the actual conditions.
|Highway 547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 14:21
|Highway 651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|Partly snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 14:21
|Highway 101
|From Highway 651 to Wawa
|Snow covered
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 18:32
|Highway 17
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Snow covered
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 18:32
|Highway 17
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|Snow covered
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 18:32
|Highway 17
|From Paint Lake Road to Mobert
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 14:21
|Highway 17
|From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 14:21
|Highway 17
|From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-22 14:20
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Variety of Road Conditions around Wawa - November 22, 2025
- Winter Road Conditions – Saturday, November 22nd - November 22, 2025
- WMHA – Wawa Travellers U11 & U13 Games this Weekend - November 22, 2025