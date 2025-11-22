Variety of Road Conditions around Wawa

The weather continues to get worse, there is heavy snow and freezing rain reported in the Wawa area.

A motorist reported that there is 2-3 inches of snow on Hwy 101 from Chapleau to Wawa.

If you have to go out this evening, please drive carefully.

ON511 has the following information for road conditions. Please note that some road conditions are as of 2:21 this afternoon, almost 7 hours ago. The others are of 3 hours ago. If you head out, the road cameras might give you a better idea of the actual conditions.