Variety of Road Conditions around Wawa

Screen capture from Garmin Video taken this evening at 18:20. This is just south of Gargantua Road, LSPP, 50km south of Wawa. There is nothing yet showing on ON511. (from FB Skilled Truckers Canada).

The weather continues to get worse, there is heavy snow and freezing rain reported in the Wawa area.

A motorist reported that there is 2-3 inches of snow on Hwy 101 from Chapleau to Wawa.

If you have to go out this evening, please drive carefully.

ON511 has the following information for road conditions. Please note that some road conditions are as of 2:21 this afternoon, almost 7 hours ago. The others are of 3 hours ago. If you head out, the road cameras might give you a better idea of the actual conditions.

Highway 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-22 14:21
Highway 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Partly snow packed Good No 2025-11-22 14:21
Highway 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Snow covered Good No 2025-11-22 18:32
Highway 17 From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa Snow covered Good No 2025-11-22 18:32
Highway 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Snow covered Good No 2025-11-22 18:32
Highway 17 From Paint Lake Road to Mobert Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-22 14:21
Highway 17 From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-22 14:21
Highway 17 From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-22 14:20

 

