Hwy 17 (Terrace Bay to Nipigon) CLOSED

Hwy 17 – Nipigon, Hwy 17 is closed from Hwy 11 Jct to Terrace Bay due to poor road and weather conditions. The highway was closed at 18:07.

Earlier:

16:23 – The Schreiber Fire Department posted that “Tractor Trailer Units having trouble on area hills (Cavers, Hill 19, Rossport). Highway 17 is slush covered.”

15:29 – Hwy 17 – Rossport, Cavers Hill, the eastbound slowlane is blocked due to a Jackknifed Transport.

13:34 – Hwy 11/17 – Nipigon, Black Sturgeon River Br lanes may be blocked due to a collision.