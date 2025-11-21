On November 14th – 16th the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center was host to the 8th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Women’s hockey tournament.

The rink atmosphere throughout the weekend was energetic with 11 hockey teams, the by-hand festival, and a Saturday night Glow party.

Teams came from Wawa, Chapleau, and Sault Ste. Marie to play in the commemorative tournament honouring Lori, who was a crucial part of resurrecting women’s hockey in the community.

After round robin play in the Beer division, the Sunday morning semi-final match consisted of Sault Ste Marie’s EZ Riders vs Sault Ste. Marie’s Beer Naked Ladies. The EZ Riders came out on top to square off in the final against the 1st place C.T.D.R, also from Sault Ste. Marie.

In the Beer Division finals C.T.D.R. came out on top with a score of 2-0.

In the Rec division 1st semi-final game, Wawa’s Moose on the Loose lost to Wawa’s The Regretzkies 6-1. The 2nd semi-final was tight between Chapleau’s No More Excuses and Sault Ste. Marie’s Snoop Doggz. With a score of 1-0 Chapleau punched their ticket to the Rec final against The Regretzkies.

In the Final match. No More Excuses became back-to-back champions with a score of 4-1.

Last year, Chapleau’s win was dedicated to their teammate who was away battling breast cancer. The win this year, was another special dedication. The cancer battle was won and their teammate was back on the bench and celebrating with them!

Some other winners to note were Paulette Albert (Yeti Tailgate Package), Lonna Rilley (Golden Stick donated by North of 17 Restaurant), and Lany Tremblay (Coached by Edie package donated by Edie Levesque). Congratulations to all of the winners!

The Wawa Women’s Hockey committee would like to thank everyone who made this weekend a huge success. The players, referees, timekeepers, sponsors, and anyone else who helped our community bustle with activity this weekend. In the spirit of women’s hockey we are paying forward our proceeds to the Wawa Mustangs, to keep our female youth on the ice. Thank you, Chi-Miigwetch, Merci!

With tremendous thanks to our amazing sponsors:

AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale, Anonymous, Alamos Gold, Algoma Highlands Wild Blueberry Farm & Winery, Blue Canoe Creations, Bodyline’s by Crack, Canadian Tire Wawa, Coached by Edie, Donald L. Davidon Fuels Ltd, Fountain Tire, Jacinda Belisle – Lilies Pages, JJAM FM, Kerry Funeral Home Ltd, Melanie Farrington, Municipality of Wawa, Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd, North of 17 Restaurant, Northern Credit Union, Northern Lights Ford, Northshore Sports & Auto, Subway (Wawa), The Brick, Trans Canada Chrysler, Wawa Home Building Centre, Wawa Motor Inn, Wawa-News.com, Wawa Pharmacy, Wesdome, Wawa Family Health Team, and Wilderness Helicopters.