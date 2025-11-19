Stick Curling Clinic

What is Stick Curling and who should use a Delivery Stick?

Stick Curlers use a delivery stick which provides an optional method of delivering stones for anyone who may have issues

with the traditional slide. There is no limit to who may use the device. Many will transition to using a stick when they’ve sustained an injury or their flexibility is reduced. As well there is added safety.

The Wawa Curling Club will be holding a clinic so that curlers interested in extending the length of their curling career, or are merely adjusting for sore knees or balance concerns. This Thursday, November 20th at 1:00 p.m. at the MMCC Curling Rink.

“Push sticks”—will be available. Clinic will show safe techniques and basic skills. Stick Curling provides an opportunity for many curlers (and beginners) to return to curling.

Remember to bring clean shoes (there are a few grippers available for traditional curling shoes). Dress for the cooler temperature.

Wawa Curling Club.