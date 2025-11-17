Winter Road Conditions – Monday, November 17th

Nov 17, 2025 at 06:15
|Primary Conditions
|Secondary Conditions
|Visibility
|Drifting
|Last Updated
|Hwy 101
|From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:14
|From Shawmere River to Hwy 651
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:28
|Hwy 129
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:21
|From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:28
|Hwy 17
|Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:23
|Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:26
|Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:26
|Paint Lake Road to Mobert
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:28
|Mobert to Marathon
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 02:35
|Hwy 519
|Hwy 17 – Dubreuilville
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:26
|Hwy 547
|Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:27
|Hwy 631
|White River to Hwy 11
|Bare and dry road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:28
|Hwy 651
|Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|Bare and dry road
|Partly snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:27
|Hwy 667
|Hwy 129 to Sultan
|Snow packed
|Good
|No
|2025-11-17 05:29
