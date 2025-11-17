Breaking News

Winter Road Conditions – Monday, November 17th

Nov 17, 2025 at 06:15

Primary Conditions Secondary Conditions Visibility Drifting Last Updated
Hwy 101 From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 2025-11-17 05:14
From Shawmere River to Hwy 651 Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-17 05:28
Hwy 129 From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-17 05:21
From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-17 05:28
Hwy 17 Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana Bare and wet road Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-17 05:23
Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and wet road Good No 2025-11-17 05:26
Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-17 05:26
Paint Lake Road to Mobert Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-17 05:28
Mobert to Marathon Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-17 02:35
Hwy 519 Hwy 17 – Dubreuilville Bare and dry road Bare and wet Good No 2025-11-17 05:26
Hwy 547 Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and dry road Good No 2025-11-17 05:27
Hwy 631 White River to Hwy 11 Bare and dry road Partly snow covered Good No 2025-11-17 05:28
Hwy 651 Hwy 101 to Missinabi Bare and dry road Partly snow packed Good No 2025-11-17 05:27
Hwy 667 Hwy 129 to Sultan Snow packed Good No 2025-11-17 05:29
