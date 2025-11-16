Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Jones Landing) Hwy Blocked – OPEN

Nov 16, 2025 at 23:19

At 23:07 ON511 reported that incident had been cleared.

Nov 16, 2025 at 21:31

A collision between a TTU and a smaller SUV has blocked the highway on the east side of Jones Landing. A heavy tow will be required to remove the transport.

The electronic messaging sign at Pinewood Drive for south/eastbound travellers warns that Hwy 17 is closed at Goulais River.

Goulais River is actually about 20km south of the collision area. South/eastbound travellers can get to the Batchawana Bay Rest Stop, or at the Chippewa River Restaurant & Store (at this point you are about 5km north of the collision).

That electronic message would be valid for travellers leaving Sault Ste. Marie for points west (Wawa, White River).

 

 

