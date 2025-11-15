Poor weather expected for Hwy 11 corridor today

Hwy 11 reduced to one lane in the Moonbeam area due to a collision.



Hwy 11 has been reopened.

Nov 15, 2025 at 07:05

ON511 is reporting that Hwy 11 between Hwy 64W (Marten River) and the junction of Hwy 11/Hwy 65 (New Liskeard) has been closed following a collision. Social media reports black ice conditions in the closure area.

As a result of this closure, traffic will increase on Highway 17.

In addition. freezing rain alerts were issued early this morning for periods of freezing rain today throughout the Hwy 11 Corridor. Freezing rain with ice accretion of 1 to 3 mm is expected this morning into this afternoon. To make matters worse, this freezing rain is expected to transition to either snow or rain during the day from north to south.

There are no weather alerts for Hwy 17 at the time of this report.

Before travel, motorists are advised to check weather and road condition reports; and be prepared for highway closures in regions without services (cell, gas, food).