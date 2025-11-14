Glover: Ford seizing control of Exhibition Place

A provision buried in the Ford government’s Fall Economic Statement (Bill 68) allows the government to seize the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) lands owned by the City of Toronto.

“This is an unconscionable land grab,” said Ontario NDP MPP Chris Glover (Spadina—Fort York). “Especially on the heels of an Auditor General report that found the Ford government was not fair, transparent, or accountable in its Ontario Place redevelopment.

“Exhibition Place has been managed by the City of Toronto. It organizes events including the CNE, the Royal Winter Fair and TFC games that draw millions of visitors each year. Everywhere Ford has gone with his real estate deals, he has left a trail of destruction and wasted taxpayer dollars. We cannot trust him with Exhibition Place.

“The Ford Conservatives are once again showing their contempt for the rule of law and the City of Toronto.

“This is a government that has created real estate scandals at Ontario Place, the Science Centre, and the Greenbelt,” said Glover. “They are bringing the entire Exhibition Place grounds under the same bill as Ontario Place where they’ve given a $2.2 billion subsidy to support a foreign megaspa company that lied about its credentials.”

BACKGROUND: