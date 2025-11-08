Hwy 17 (Montreal River Area) Lane Closed UPDATED

Using the ‘Track My Plow” feature on ON511, one can see that there are two plows that are working Montreal River at this time. It is a great feature, and when combined with the webcams, can give a good look at the road conditions when preparing to travel or while on the road (but not while driving, please).

All the vehicles have been removed. It also looks that a snowplow has been down the Montreal River as the eastbound lane now looks cleaned up.

Environment Canada’s weather radar is showing snow bands from the Montreal River area to Sault Ste. Marie. Please be aware of changing road conditions, and drive accordingly.

At this time, there is a collision and a disabled vehicle on the stretch just south of Montreal River Harbour Waste Facility. This is just past where the North Gate Gas Station Restaurant was.

ON511 and the CMS sign (MTS electronic sign) is warning that the east lane and shoulder is closed.

The webcam at Montreal River is showing poor road conditions, and drivers headed through that area should exercise caution.