Woodland Masonic Lodge Makes Donation to Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 429

Members of Woodland Masonic Lodge are happy to donate to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429, Wawa. Pictured are Lodge members Richard Watson and Eric Mitrikas with Branch President Mary Anne Pearson receiving a cheque for $1500.00
