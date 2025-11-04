Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin Expresses Concern & Caution Over Inclusion Of MNO Representation At Upcoming Painted Hand Gathering

Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW) leadership expresses deep concern regarding the “Painted Hand Ceremony” being organized for November 7-8 at the Delta Waterfront Hotel in Sault Ste. Marie. RHW continues to object to claims made by the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) regarding territory and historic communities.

We urge the public to be aware that the “ceremony” features MNO political figures who have consistently presented misleading and inaccurate historical and cultural narratives that negatively impact RHW Anishinabek.

The MNO’s repeated focus on the Mica Bay incident, falsely suggests historical alliances or treaty relationships between “a distinct Métis people and the Anishinaabe.” However, our research indicates that the two “half-breeds” who were arrested alongside Chiefs Shingwaukonse and Nebenagoching for their leadership at Mica Bay — Charles Boyer and Pierre Lesage — became treaty beneficiaries as Anishinabek. They were each married to one of Chief Shingwaukonse’s granddaughters, Angélique Cyrette and Thérèse Tegosh, respectively. As such, Charles Boyer’s and Pierre Lesage’s descendants lived at local Anishinabek First Nations for generations.

Pierre Lesage continued to be an Anishinabek leader when he signed a land surrender that took place in 1872 on behalf of Garden River First Nation as a Principal Man. Our research also demonstrates that at least two of his descendants not only lived as Anishinabek but became elected leaders. For example, Charles Boyer had at least ten descendants over three generations (1876-1980) who were elected at Batchewana First Nation (BFN), Mississauga First Nation (MFN), Garden River First Nation (GRFN), and Michipicoten First Nation (Michipicoten).

Overall, four Boyer descendants were elected chief for a combined 53 years at BFN, MFN, and Michipicoten and seven Boyer descendants were elected councillors for a combined 56 years at BFN. GRFN, and MFN. Pierre Lesage’s son Joseph Peter Lesage was an elected councillor at BFN from 1905-1915 & 1922-1926 and his younger son Moses was an elected councillor at BFN from 1939-45.

We have no doubt that Charles Boyer and Pierre Lesage were significant members of the regional Anishinabek people during their lifetimes and that their descendants have continued that tradition. There is still countless number of Charles Boyer and Pierre Lesage’s descendants living in Robinson Huron First Nations today. Neither they, nor their descendants, were ever part of a distinct Métis people in our territory.

Finally, we caution that a similar ceremony took place in Serpent River in 2015 that is being used by the MNO as “evidence” of a treaty relationship with the Anishinabek Nation. Nothing could be further from the truth. These events are based in cultural and ceremonial practices from Cree, Nakoda, and Saulteaux territories in the Prairies provinces and simply do not apply to our territory. No such treaty ever existed between Robinson Huron First Nations and the Métis Nation of Ontario.

We are the original people of this land to which Gichi Manidoo has granted us Minigoziwin (inherent rights/sovereignty), Debendiziwin (the right to govern ourselves), Ndaakiimnaan (land) and Gichi Naakinagewin (Our laws). The rights and responsibilities given to us by GichiManidoo cannot be altered or taken away by any colonizers or foreign government. We have, and always had, our own governments which is the only recognized and legitimate authority with jurisdiction over Ndaakiimnaan.